'Nail-Biter at Edgbaston': BCCI Shares Image of Rohit Sharma and Team Watching India Women's Team's CWG Final vs Australia

The Indian men’s cricket team, in Florida, followed the Commonwealth Games final which Australia won after beating Harmanpreet Kaur and team by nine runs to clinch their Gold medal.

Chasing 161 to win, India fell agonizing short despite skipper Kaur’s 43-ball off 65 and Jemimah Rodrigues’ run-a-ball 33. India had lost to Australia in the group stages while the Aussies came into the final unbeaten.

The official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team posted a photo of Rohit Sharma and co watching the game.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Advertisement

“Nail-biter at Edgbaston. Senior men’s team following #TeamIndia’s progress in the #B2022 Final," read the caption of the post.

In the photo, the Indian players are gathered around a mobile screen, held in hand by skipper Rohit Sharma, to catch the final few tense moments of the CWG final.

India were in a commanding position in the chase and looked set to win, but a mini-collapse that saw them lose three wickets in the space of nine balls, changed the momentum of the game and Australia clawed back and won a thriller.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here