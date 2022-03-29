NAM-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Tour of Namibia 2022 1st ODI between Namibia and Ireland-A: After three-match T20I series, the Ireland Wolves tour of Namibia moves on to the five-match ODI series, with the first ODI being played on Tuesday, March 29. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the game. The hosts won the T20 series 2-1 after the series was levelled at 1-1. The team came out firing on all cylinders in the deciding clash and won it by eight wickets. They will aim to continue that winning momentum in the 50-over format.

As for Ireland-A, they too are a strong team and proved themselves in the second T20. The team will be led by talented wicket-keeper batter Neil Rock who will look to stage a comeback and win the ODI series.

Both sides will look to win this game and get a lead in the five-match ODI series and fans can check the NAM-A vs IR-A Dream11 and Predicted XIs for here.

NAM-A vs IR-A Telecast

Namibia vs Ireland-A game will not be telecast in India.

NAM-A vs IR-A Live Streaming

The Ireland Tour of Namibia 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM-A vs IR-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at The Wanderers Cricket Ground, in Windhoek at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, March 29. This game kicks off at 01:30 PM IST.

NAM-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jonathan Smit

Vice-Captain: Jan Frylinck

Suggested Playing XI for NAM-A vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Batters: Stephen Doheny, Gareth Delany, Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus, Jeremy Lawlor

All-rounders: Jan Frylinck, Shane Getkate, Jonathan Smit

Bowlers: Ben Shikogo, Peter Chase, Ruben Trumpleman

NAM-A vs IR-A Probable XIs

Namibia: Lohan Louwrens, Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit (C), Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (WK), Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikogo, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance, Mauritius Ngupita

Ireland-A: Stephen Doheny , Neil Rock (C), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Gareth Delaney, Murray Commins, Jeremy Lawlor, Peter Chase, Josh Manley, Matt Ford, Ben White

