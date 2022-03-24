NAM-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Tour of Namibia 2022 3rd T20 between Namibia and Ireland-A: Namibia-A will lock horns with Ireland Wolves in the third and final T20 on Thursday. The game will be hosted at The Wanderers Cricket Ground, in Windhoek at 01:30 PM IST. The series is evenly poised as both sides won a game each. Namibia-A registered a narrow two-run victory by D/L method in the series opener, whereas, the Ireland Wolves won the second T20 by 32 runs to level the series 1-1.

In that game, Namibia-A won the toss and elected to field. Coming to bat, Ireland Wolves posted 173/4, on the board where Murray Commins and Shane Getake scored 37 runs and 54 runs, respectively for Ireland Wolves. Ben Shikongo grabbed two wickets for Namibia. In the chase, Namibia-A kept losing wickets at regular intervals, skipper JJ Smit put up a fight scoring 46 off 25 balls, however, they could only muster 141/6 and fell short by 32 runs in the end. Curtis Campher and Matt Ford took two wickets each for Ireland Wolves.

Advertisement

Both sides will look to win this game and the series with it. Ahead of the match between Namibia and Ireland-A, here is everything you need to know:

NAM-A vs IR-A Telecast

Namibia vs Ireland-A game will not telecast in India

NAM-A vs IR-A Live Streaming

The Ireland Tour of Namibia 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM-A vs IR-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at The Wanderers Cricket Stadium, in Windhoek at 01:30 PM on Thursday, March 24. This game kicks off at 01:30 PM IST.

NAM-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: David Wiese

Vice-Captain: Gareth Delany

Suggested Playing XI for NAM-A vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Malan Kruger, Zane Green

Batters: Michael van Lingen, William McClintock, Gareth Delany

All-rounders: David Wiese, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance, Matt Ford

Bowlers: Tangeni Lungameni, Ben White, Shaun Fouche

NAM-A vs IR-A Probable XIs:

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, Stephan Baard, Jan Balt, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Shaun Fouché, Ruben Trumpelmann, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance

Ireland-A: James McCollum, Stephen Doheny, Gareth Delany, Murray Commins, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Peter Chase, Ben White, Curtis Campher, Zane Green, Matt Ford

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here