NAM vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Namibia and Hong Kong: Hong Kong will be aiming for a comeback as they will take on Namibia for the second time in the 50-over format on Thursday at the United Cricket Club Ground in Namibia.

Namibia have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series following their dominating performance with the bat. Playing the first One Day International, the team cruised to a 65-run win.

In the first innings, the hosts posted a massive total of 332 runs on the scoreboard. Nicol Loftie-Eaton was the top scorer while there were good contributions from JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus, and Zane Green.

Namibia bowlers continued the momentum gained by the batters. They delivered a fine performance to stop Namibia at 267 runs. Nizakat Khan was decent with the bat as he scored 79 runs. However, his efforts went in vain as the middle-order batters failed to adapt to the conditions.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Hong Kong, here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs HK Telecast

Namibia vs Hong Kong game will not be telecast in India.

NAM vs HK Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs HK Match Details

NAM vs HK match will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground in Namibia at 1:00 PM IST on June 9, Thursday.

NAM vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jan Frylinck

Vice-Captain - Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green

Batters: Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nizakat Khan, Gerhard Erasmus, Babar Hayat

All-rounders: Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit

Bowlers: Ehsan Khan, Jamie Atkinson, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

NAM vs HK Probable XIs:

Namibia: Craig Williams, JJ Smit(c), Bernard Scholtz, Zane Green(wk), Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louis Peters, Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Erasmus, Michael van Lingen

Hong Kong: Ayush Shukla, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Adit Gorwara, Jamie Atkinson, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Muhammad Waheed, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Khan

