NAM vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Namibia and Hong Kong: Namibia will lock horns with Hong Kong in a dead rubber on June 12 at the United Cricket Club Ground. The last One Day International of the three-match series doesn’t hold any significance as host Namibia have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0.

The home team made a tremendous start to the ODI series. They cruised to a 65-run victory in the first One Day International. Nicol Loftie-Eaton was the man of the match for his team. On the back of a 74-run knock by Nicol, Namibia smacked 332 runs in 50 overs.

In the second ODI also, Nicol played the leading role in his team’s 162-run victory over Hong Kong. The middle-order batter hammered 80 runs to propel his team to a total of 280 runs. Meanwhile, the host ended up with 118 runs as Nicol and JJ Smit picked two wickets each.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Hong Kong, here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs HK Telecast

Namibia vs Hong Kong game will not be telecast in India

NAM vs HK Live Streaming

The 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs HK Match Details

NAM vs HK match will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground in Namibia at 01:00 PM IST on June 12, Sunday.

NAM vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - JJ Smit

Vice-Captain - Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green, Lohan Louwrens

Batters: Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: JJ Smit

Bowlers: Ruben Trumplemann, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Tangeni Lungameni

NAM vs HK Probable XIs:

Namibia: Lohan Louwrens, JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Zane Green(wk), Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann

Hong Kong: Ayush Shukla, Vikas Sharma, Nizakat Khan (c), Ehsan Khan, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Dan Pascoe, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali

