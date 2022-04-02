NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Castle Lite Series 2022 match between Namibia and Ireland Wolves:

Ireland Wolves made the five-match One Day series against Namibia an interesting contest. The team won the third match by five wickets to level the series by 1-1. The host, Namibia, cruised to a seven-run win in the first game while the second match was washed out due to rain.

Gareth Delany was the main man behind Ireland’s win in the previous encounter as he came up with a terrific knock of 75 runs, Delany faced 55 balls in the middle and ended up smacking three boundaries and six maximums. The batting exploits by Gareth helped Ireland in chasing the total of 161 runs within 27.4 overs.

There wasn’t much for Namibia bowlers to do in the third game. However, the team was let down by the batters. Despite a 65-run knock by Jan Nicol Lofrie-Eaton, they could score only 161 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Ireland Wolves; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs IR-A Telecast

Namibia vs Ireland Wolves game will not be telecast in India

NAM vs IR-A Live Streaming

The Castle Lite Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs IR-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia at 01:00 PM IST on April 03, Sunday.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gareth Delany

Vice-Captain - Jan Nicol Lofrie-Eaton

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Stephen Doheny, Jan Nicol Lofrie-Eaton

Batters: Gareth Delany, Neil Rock, Stephan Baard, Malan Kruger

All-rounders: Jonathan Smit, Divan la Cock

Bowlers: Ben Shikogo, Bernard Scholtz, Mauritius Ngupita

NAM vs IR-A Probable XIs:

Namibia: Ben Shikogo, Jonathan Smit (c), Stephan Baard, Shaun Fouche, Malan Kruger, Karl Birkenstock, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Mauritius Ngupita, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Ireland Wolves: Murray Commins, Neil Rock (c), Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, James McCollum, Gareth Delany, Josh Manley, Ben White, Stephen Doheny, Curtis Campher, Jeremy Lawlor

