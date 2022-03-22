NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Castle Lite Series 2022 match between Namibia A and Ireland Wolves:

The second T20 of the three-match series between Namibia A and Ireland Wolves will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground on March 23, Wednesday. Namibia are leading the series by 1-0 as they scored a convincing win in the first game by two runs.

Batting first in the game, Ireland Wolves scored 90 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Murray Commins was the top run-getter with 29 runs from 22 balls. For Namibia, Ben Shikongo and Pikky Ya France were the picks of the bowlers as they picked three wickets each.

Chasing the score, Namibia collected 41 runs in seven overs and won the game due to the D/L method. Ireland will hope to make changes in their batting unit to give tough competition on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Namibia A and Ireland Wolves; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs IR-A Telecast

Namibia A vs Ireland Wolves game will not telecast in India

NAM vs IR-A Live Streaming

The Castle Lite Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs IR-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia at 01:30 PM IST on March 23, Wednesday.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus

Vice-Captain - Curtis Campher

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lohan Louwrens

Batters: Michael van Lingen, William McClintock, Craig Williams, Gareth Delany

All-rounders: David Wiese, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance, Curtis Campher

Advertisement

Bowlers: Tangeni Lungameni, Ben White, Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus

NAM vs IR-A Probable XIs:

Namibia A: Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Lohan Louwrens, Stephan Baard, Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus , David Wiese, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance

Ireland Wolves: Gareth Delany, James McCollum, Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Peter Chase, Ben White, Curtis Campher, Zane Green, Matt Ford, William McClintock, Graham Hume

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here