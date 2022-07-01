NAM vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction For Castle Lite T20 Series 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 1, 5:30 PM IST

NAM vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Castle Lite T20 Series 2022 match between Namibia and Jersey: Namibia will be bidding to record their third victory on the trot as they will take on Jersey for the second time in the Castle Lite T20 Series 2022. The battle of cricket will be conducted at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

In the curtain-raiser, Namibia scored a 65-run victory over Jersey owing to a splendid batting performance. Put to bat first, the team posted a mammoth score of 196 runs in 20 overs. David Wiese was the standout performer with a knock of 55 runs off 21 balls.

Meanwhile, it was a batting failure for Jersey as they could gather only 131 runs. Asa Tribe was instrumental with a knock of 72 runs, however, there was no support from the other players. Playing their second game on Friday, Jersey will hope to register their first win.

Namibia continued their winning run against the USA as well. The team is coming into the fixture after defeating the United States of America by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Jersey, here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs JER Telecast

Namibia vs Jersey game will not be telecast in India.

NAM vs JER Live Streaming

The Castle Lite T20 Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs JER Match Details

The NAM vs JER match will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek at 5:30 PM IST on July 1, Wednesday.

NAM vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Wiese

Vice-Captain: Asa Tribe

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green

Batters: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe

All-rounders: David Wiese, Charles Perchard

Bowlers: Ruben Trumpelmann, Rhys Palmer, Elliot Miles

NAM vs JER Probable XIs

Namibia: Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Malan Kruger, David Wiese, Tangeni Lungameni

Jersey: Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Jake Dunford, Nick Greenwood, Zak Tribe, Charles Perchard, Julius Sumerauer, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Asa Tribe

