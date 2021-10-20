>NAM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 between Namibia and Netherlands: The seventh match of Group A contest between Namibia and Netherlands will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 20, at 3:30 PM IST.

Notably, both sides started their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a losing note and are fighting for a place in the upcoming Super 12 stage. The Netherlands lost to Ireland by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi, on Monday,whereas, tournament debutants Namibia also faced a similar fate as they lost against Sri Lanka by the same margin at the same venue in Monday’s double header. The losing team on Wednesday will most likely get eliminated from the mega T20 tournament.

>Ahead of the match between Namibia and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

>NAM vs NED Telecast

Star Sports holds the television rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

>NAM vs NED Live Streaming

Disney + Hotstar app will stream Sri Lanka vs Netherland match live.

>NAM vs NED Match Details

The Namibia and Netherlands match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 20 at 3:30 PM IST.

>NAM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: JJ Smit

Vice-Captain: Pieter Seelaar

>Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: Ben Cooper, Craig Williams, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar, David Wiese, JJ Smit

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Fred Klaassen, Ruben Trumpelmann

>NAM vs NED Probable XIs:

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (WK), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (C), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover or Timm van der Gugten

