NAM VS NEP Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Namibia vs Nepal 2022, July 16, Ayrshire, 3:30 PM IST

NAM VS NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s NAM VS NEP CWC League-2 One-Day match 95 between Namibia vs Nepal: Namibia (NAM) will lock horns with Nepal (NEP) in the 95th match of the CWC League-2 One-Day 2022 on Saturday, July 16 at the Cambusdoon New Ground in Ayrshire. The two teams met last week in a match dominated by Namibia. Nepal was not good enough against them and lost by 40 runs.

However, Namibia had to taste defeat at the hands of Scotland by three wickets in their most recent encounter. On a belter of a pitch, the Namibia batters played well to post a target of 216 runs, as skipper Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinck scored half-centuries. But their valiant efforts went in vain as Scotland chased down the huge target with more than an over to spare.

Advertisement

Nepal also faced Scotland in their previous match and emerged victorious by five wickets. Bowlers Sompal Kami and Aadil Ansari each claimed three wickets each to restrict Scotland to 144 runs in the first innings. Chasing a modest total Nepal’s wicketkeeper batter Aasif Sheikh played a responsible knock of 71 runs to lead them to victory.

Namibia and Nepal are at the lower ends of the table and will be hoping to win the next match to secure much-needed points for the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Namibia vs Nepal; here is everything you need to know:

NAM VS NEP Telecast

The match between Namibia and Nepal will not be broadcast in India.

NAM VS NEP Live Streaming

The match between Namibia and Nepal will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

NAM VS NEP Match Details

The NAM VS NEP match will be played at the Cambusdoon New Ground, Ayrshire, Scotland on Saturday, July 16, at 3:30 pm IST.

NAM VS NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aarif Sheikh

Vice-Captain: David Wiese

Suggested Playing XI for NAM VS NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Aasif Sheikh, Lohan Louwrens

Batters: Aarif Sheikh, Craig Williams, Dev Khanal

All-rounders: David Wiese, Karan KC, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz

Advertisement

Namibia vs Nepal Possible XIs

Namibia predicted line-up: Lohan Louwrens (wk), Divan la Cock, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Nepal predicted line-up: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Aadil Ansari, Bashir Ahmed, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sompal Kami

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here