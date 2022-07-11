NAM vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CWC League-2 One-Day match between Namibia and Nepal: In the upcoming CWC League 2 One-Day match, Namibia will be having a go at Nepal at the Cambusdoon New Ground in Ayr. Both the teams are struggling in the competition and need to cause a turnaround at the earliest.

Nepal cricket team is fifth in the points table with seven victories from 16 league matches. They will be low on confidence as they lost their last two-match ODI series against Canada by 0-1. The first game was washed out due to rain while in the second game, Canada registered an 83-run victory.

While chasing a total of 189, Nepal collapsed at 105 runs. Kushal Bhurtel and Rohit Paudel will be the players in focus as Nepal will be aiming for a comeback.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Namibia are second-last with seven wins and eight losses. The team is in a good form as they won four of their last five matches. Namibia’s four-match winning streak ended in their last game as they suffered a defeat at the hands of Scotland by 77 runs.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Nepal, here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs NEP Telecast

Namibia vs Nepal game will not be telecast in India

NAM vs NEP Live Streaming

The NAM vs NEP fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NAM vs NEP Match Details

Namibia and Nepal will play against each other at the Cambusdoon New Ground in Ayr at 03:30 PM IST on July 11, Monday.

NAM vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Craig Williams

Vice-Captain - Sandeep Lamichhane

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Craig Williams, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Nicol Loftie Eaton

All-rounders: KC Karan, Sompal Kami, David Wiese

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni

NAM vs NEP2 Probable XIs:

Namibia: Ruben Trumpelmann, Nicol Loftie Eaton (wk), Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Michael Van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus ©, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Kamal Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, KC Karan, Bibek Yadav, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Sagar Dhakal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here