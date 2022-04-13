NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Unofficial ODI match between Namibia and Uganda: Uganda will have a chance to settle some scores when they take on Namibia in the second Unofficial One Day International of the two-match series on Wednesday. After winning the T20I series by 2-1, Namibia continued their domination in the 50-over format as well.

The hosts recorded a seven-wicket win in the first game to lead the series by 1-0. Batting first, Uganda delivered an underwhelming performance with the bat. The team scored only 68 runs in their allotted 50 overs. The opening batter Simon Ssesazi was the only player to show some intent with the bat.

Dylan Leicher emerged as the top wicket-taker for the home side with three wickets to his name. Scoring 69 was no difficult task for Namibia and they won the game within 17 overs. Craig Williams scored the most runs for his team at 36.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Uganda; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs UGA Telecast

Namibia vs Uganda game will not be telecast in India.

NAM vs UGA Live Streaming

The 2nd Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs UGA Match Details

The match will be played at United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek at 1:00 PM IST on April 13, Wednesday.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Riazat Ali Shah

Vice-Captain - Craig Williams

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Batters: Kenneth Waiswa, Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus, Simon Ssesazi, Craig Williams

All-rounders: Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Jonathan Smit

Bowlers: Frank Akankwasa, Ruben Trumpelmann, Cosmas Kyewuta

NAM vs UGA Probable XIs:

Namibia: Tangeni Lungameni, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus (c), Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jean Pierre Kotze (wk)

Uganda: Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Arnold Otwani, Brian Masaba (c), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Juma Miyagi

