NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial ODI match between Namibia and Uganda: Namibia are all set to square off against Uganda in a two-match One Day series. The first Unofficial One Day International between the two sides will be conducted at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on April 12, Tuesday. The two teams last faced each other in a three-match T20I series.

The T20I games didn’t go as per the plan for Uganda as they lost two out of three matches. Namibia won the first T20I game by eight wickets as they comfortably chased the total of 128 runs. Uganda cruised to a seven-wicket win in the second match owing to a spectacular batting effort while the host made a comeback in the last game.

Namibia recorded a 52-run win in the last T20 International. The side hammered 185 runs in the allotted 20 overs while Uganda ended up with just 133 runs.

Namibia will hope to continue the momentum in the 50-over format as well. Uganda, on the other hand, will aim for redemption.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Uganda, here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs UGA Telecast

Namibia vs Uganda game will not be telecast in India

NAM vs UGA Live Streaming

The 1st Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs UGA Match Details

The match will be played at United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek at 1:00 PM IST on April 12, Tuesday.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus

Vice-Captain: Dinesh Nakrani

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Batters: Kenneth Waiswa, Simon Ssesazi, Stephan Baard, Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Jonathan Smit

Bowlers: Frank Akankwasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Ruben Trumpelmann

NAM vs UGA Probable XIs

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Jean Pierre Kotze (wk), Craig Williams, Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jonathan Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck

Uganda: Arnold Otwani, Brian Masaba (c), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Juma Miyagi, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa

