NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 match between Namibia Women and Zimbabwe Women: Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series will see a clash between Namibia Women, Zimbabwe Women, and Uganda Women. The tri-series kickstarts with an encounter between Namibia and Zimbabwe on April 20, Wednesday. The final of the high-profile series is scheduled for April 26 while the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek will conduct all the games.

Namibia and Zimbabwe are heading into the tournament after playing against each other in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier. The match saw Zimbabwe scoring a win by 13 runs. Chiedza Dhururu scored 44 runs as Zimbabwe posted 133 runs on the scoreboard. Chasing the total, Namibia ended up with 120 runs.

On Wednesday, Namibia will hope to avenge their loss and get off to a winning start in the tri-series. The team will be led by Irene van Zyl in the competition. Coming to Zimbabwe, they have won the last five matches and will hope to extend the winning streak.

Ahead of the match between Namibia Women and Zimbabwe Women, here is everything you need to know:

NAM-W vs ZM-W Telecast

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women game will not be telecast in India.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Live Streaming

The Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 6:00 PM IST on April 20, Wednesday.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mary-Anne Musonda

Vice-Captain - Sylvia Shihepo

Suggested Playing XI for NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kayleen Green

Batters: Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sylvia Shihepo, Mary-Anne Musonda

All-rounders: Loryn Phiri, Sune Wittmann, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange

Bowlers: Francisca Chipare, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile

NAM-W vs ZM-W Probable XIs:

Namibia Women: Jurriene Diergaardt, Dietlind Foerster, Irene van Zyl (c), Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan (wk)

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Francisca Chipare, Nyasha Gwanzura, Sharne Mayers, Pellagia Mujaji, Loryn Phiri, Josephine Nkomo, Ashley Ndiraya, Precious Marange, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano

