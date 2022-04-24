NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 match between Namibia Women and Zimbabwe Women: Namibia Women and Zimbabwe Women will square off for the third time in the tri-series on Sunday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The competition between the two sides is leveled at 1-1.

Namibia scored a win in the first game by seven wickets. The second match between the two sides saw Zimbabwe emerging victorious by nine wickets.

Speaking of overall performance, Zimbabwe have an edge. They are at the top of the points table. The team has featured in four league matches and has lost only one game.

Coming to Namibia, they are second in the points table with two wins and one loss. While Zimbabwe have qualified for the final, Namibia needs one more victory to confirm a berth in the summit clash.

Ahead of the match between Namibia Women and Zimbabwe Women, here is everything you need to know:

NAM-W vs ZM-W Telecast

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women game will not be telecast in India.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Live Streaming

The Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 6:00 PM IST on April 24, Sunday.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Anesu Mushangwe

Vice-Captain - Mary-Anne Musonda

Suggested Playing XI for NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green

Batters: Jurriene Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Mary-Anne Musonda

All-rounders: Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Sune Wittmann

Bowlers: Francisca Chipare, Anesu Mushangwe, Victoria Hamunyela

NAM-W vs ZM-W Probable XIs:

Namibia Women: Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Irene van Zyl (c), Jurriene Diergaardt, Dietlind Foerster, Adri van der Merwe, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Kayleen Green

Zimbabwe Women: Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Ashley Ndiraya, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Josephine Nkomo, Sharne Mayers, Anesu Mushangwe, Loryn Phiri, Francisca Chipare, Nyasha Gwanzura

