NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 match between Namibia Women and Zimbabwe Women:

In the final of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022, we have Namibia Women squaring off against Zimbabwe Women. Both the teams did a brilliant job in the league round.

Zimbabwe Women and Namibia Women clashed with each other three times in the league. Zimbabwe won the last two matches between the two teams by nine wickets and 67 runs. Meanwhile, Namibia scored a win in the first match by seven wickets.

In the overall performance also, Zimbabwe Women have an edge. They finished at the top of the points table with just one loss from six league matches. Namibia Women, on the other hand, ended in second place with four wins and two losses.

Ahead of the match between Namibia Women and Zimbabwe Women, here is everything you need to know:

NAM-W vs ZM-W Telecast

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women game will not be telecast in India

NAM-W vs ZM-W Live Streaming

The Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 05:30 PM IST on April 26, Tuesday.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jurieene Diergaardt

Vice-Captain - Mary Musonda

Suggested Playing XI for NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kayleen Green, Modester Mupachikwa

Batters: Sharne Mayers, Jurieene Diergaardt, Mary Musonda

All-rounders: Sune Wittman, Josephine Nkomo, Irene Zyl

Bowlers: Anesu Mushangwe, Wilka Mwatile, Francisca Chipare

NAM-W vs ZM-W Probable XIs:

Namibia Women: Dietlind Foerster, Irene van Zyl (c), Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Shiomwenyo Namusha, Adri van der Merwe, Wilka Mwatile

Zimbabwe Women: Francisca Chipare, Kellies Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Mary Musonda (c), Chiedza Dhururu, Josephine Nkomo, Anesu Mushangwe, Precious Marange, Nomvelo Sibanda, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Pellagia Mujaji

