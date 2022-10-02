Naman Ojha Does A Virat Kohli During Road Safety World Series Final; Sachin Tendulkar's Unique Reaction | WATCH

Naman Ojha’s superb form continued in the Road Safety World Series 2022 as he slammed a century in the final of the tournament. He went onto slam an unbeaten knock of 108 runs off 71 balls at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, riding on which India Legends managed to post a massive total of 195 for six in 20 overs.

He hit the first ball of the 19th over for a huge six and did what Kohli did after beating Pakistan in 2016 T20 World Cup. Ojha gave Sachin Tendulkar a salute after which his captain also reacted to the same with a motivational gesture as can be seen in the video.

Naman Ojha has been going through a purple patch in this season’s RSWS 2022. He had scored a match-winning knock against Australia in the semi-final too.

In a match that was completed on day two as the game was shifted to the next day due to rain, Ojha remained not for 90 off 62 balls (5 sixes) while Irfan smashed an unbeaten 37 off 12 balls (4 sixes) as they shared a stand of 50 off just 22 balls to guide India to a memorable win in 19.2 overs.

Chasing a target of 172 runs in 120 balls, India Legends were off to a cautious start as Naman Ojha opened the innings with Sachin Tendulkar. The duo shared a stand of 38 runs for the first wicket.

Coming back to the final, Ojha’s resurgent knock came to India’s rescue after the likes of Sachin and Yuvraj Singh were dismissed cheaply. The India Legends captain had to depart off the first ball, furthermore star batter Yuvraj could only muster 19 runs off 13 balls. It was, however, the pinch hitter R Vinay Kumar who came alongside Ojha and settled things for India legends with 36 runs off 21 balls. Both shared a fifty plus stand to help the Men in Blue comeback into the match. Although Kumar departed after laying a solid plaltform, failures from the likes of Yuvraj and Yusuf Pathan had again put India Legends back in harm’s way before Ojha stayed till the very end and pulled them back to safety.

Meanwhile chasing a target of 196, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 162 in 18.5 overs, despite a knock of 51 runs off 22 balls by Ishan Jayaratne. Vinay Kumar was in excellent form for India and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Mithun bagged two dismissals.

