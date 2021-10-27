Namibia Register First T20 World Cup Super 12 Win As They Beat Scotland by Four Wickets

Ruben Trumpelmann led a lethal bowling show to set up Namibia’s stunning four-wicket win over Scotland in their first ever Super 12 clash of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Chasing a tricky 110, JJ Smit made an unbeaten 32 to drive the team home with five balls to spare in Abu Dhabi and extend Namibia’s win streak to three in the tournament after the team came through the qualifying round.

Smit and David Wiese, who made 16, put on a key partnership of 35 in the low-scoring match to hand Scotland their second loss of the group stage.

Trumpelmann began the show with three wickets in the first over to return figures of 3-17 with his left-arm pace and restrict Scotland to 109-8.

The left-arm quick justified his team’s decision to bat first as he struck with the first ball and then got two in successive deliveries including Richie Berrington for nought.

Berrington, who was standing in as captain with regular skipper Kyle Coetzer out nursing a finger injury, reviewed the call but replays suggested the ball would have hit the leg stump.

The opening over provided a superb start for a team, ranked a lowly 19, that stormed into the Super 12s after wins over Netherlands and Ireland in the qualifying stage.

Trumpelmann returned his T20 best figures in his sixth international in the shortest format.

David Wiese trapped Craig Wallace lbw for four to rattle Scotland, who lost their Super 12 opener to Afghanistan by 130 runs.

At one stage Wednesday, the Scots were 18-4.

Opener and wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Cross attempted to stem the rot with Michael Leask but another left-arm fast medium Jan Frylinck bowled him for 19. Cross took 33 balls for the effort.

Leask played a lone hand with his 44 off 27 deliveries before being bowled by Smit.

The bowlers kept up the pressure in the final few overs with Frylinck returning figures of 2-10 from his four overs.

Chris Greaves made 25 and was run out on the final ball of the innings.

In reply, Craig Williams and Michael van Lingen got the team off to a solid start with an opening stand of 28 but Saafyan Sharif claimed the first breakthrough to check Namibia.

He dismissed Van Lingen for 18 and soon Chris Greaves struck with his leg spin to see the back of wicketketkeeper-batsman Zane Green, for nine.

Spinners Leask and Mark Watt also chipped in with a wicket to make the chase challenging for the T20 World Cup debutants, but Smit stood firm at one end to extend his team’s dream.