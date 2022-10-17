The ICC T20 World Cup has already produced some high-octane matches with the teams in the Group stages giving it their all to make it to the Super 12 stage of the tournament. In the Group A encounter, Namibia will face the Netherlands on Tuesday at the GMHBA Stadium.

Namibia started off with an astonishing win in the World Cup. Few expected them to beat or even challenge Sri Lanka, a team that had recently won the Asia Cup by defeating teams like India and Pakistan. What happened on the first day of the World Cup, however, was nothing short of a dream for Gerhard Erasmus and his team. They defeated Sri Lanka and paved their way to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

The Netherlands also displayed immense quality to win their first game against the UAE in a low-scoring thriller. It was an impressive performance that must have bolstered their confidence. The Scott Edwards-led side will be expecting to build on their hard-fought victory and go all guns blazing against Namibia.

Another high-octane encounter awaits us and let’s find out which side solidifies their berth for the Super 12 stage.

Ahead of Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Namibia and Netherlands; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Namibia (NAM) and Netherlands (NED) will be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Namibia and Netherlands will take place on October 18, Tuesday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Namibia (NAM) vs Netherlands (NED) Women be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Namibia and Netherlands will be played at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Namibia (NAM) vs Netherlands (NED) begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Namibia and Netherlands will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Namibia (NAM) vs Netherlands (NED) Asia Cup match?

Namibia vs Netherlands match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Namibia (NAM) vs Netherlands (NED) Asia Cup match?

Namibia vs Netherlands match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Namibia (NAM) vs Netherlands (NED) Possible Starting XI:

Namibia Predicted Starting Line-up: Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Scott Edwards(c & wk), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, MP O’Dowd, Van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon Glover, T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren

