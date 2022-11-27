Home » Cricket Home » News » Narendra Modi Stadium Makes it to Guinness Book of World Records for Hosting 101,566 People in IPL 2022 Final

Narendra Modi Stadium Makes it to Guinness Book of World Records for Hosting 101,566 People in IPL 2022 Final

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter account on Sunday and shared the information with everyone

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 17:31 IST

The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest in the world, is now has a special mention in the Guinness Book of World Records. One of India’s finest cricketing venues, the Motera stadium received the honour for housing a record number of people – 101,566, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final – between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter account on Sunday and shared the information with everyone. He thanked the fans who gathered in large numbers and made this achievement possible.

“Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera’s magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI," Shah wrote.

About the IPL 2022 Finals – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans made their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season an unforgettable one by lifting the 2022 title with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in front of a roaring home crowd of 1,04,859 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29, 2022.

By finishing off a chase of 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022 after losing the toss, Gujarat have capped off a season where they exceeded everyone’s pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition.

Gujarat’s ’ highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik Pandya himself, limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine. The captain struck thrice in his four overs while Rashid Khan (1/18) delivered yet again on the big stage to put their team on course for a title in its debut season. On the other hand, Rajasthan did not have the best of starts after skipper Sanju Samson decided to put runs on the board in a big final.

first published: November 27, 2022, 17:31 IST
last updated: November 27, 2022, 17:31 IST
