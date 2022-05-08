Navi Mumbai Weather Update, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s CSK vs DC Match

It has been a season of uncertainties for the Delhi Capitals. Delhi have now played 10 matches but the Rishabh Pant-led side has not yet been able to win two matches in a row. In their last match, Delhi secured a 21-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. And now, Delhi will take on defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in their next game. The match between Chennai and Delhi will take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

On the other hand, for Chennai, the current edition of IPL has not been an impressive one. The MS Dhoni-led side are currently at the ninth spot in the standings. Chennai have won just three games after playing 10 matches.

Chennai will come into the fixture after enduring a 13-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL match. Batting first, Bangalore had registered a formidable total of 173 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs.

For Chennai, their Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana picked up three wickets in the game,

In reply, Chennai started the run chase on a promising note but due to a batting order collapse, they eventually managed to reach a total of 160/8 in 20 overs.

For Bangalore, their pacer Harshal Patel scalped three wickets to earn a victory for his side.

Weather report

Navi Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Chennai vs Delhi game as there is just one per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 11 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 77 per cent.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Starting XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

