>NB vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Super Smash 2021/22 match between Northern Brave and Central Stags: Northern Brave will go up against Central Stags in the 22nd match of the Super Smash 2021/22. The match will be conducted at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at 11:10 AM IST on January 14, Friday.

This is the second time that the two teams will go up against each other in the T20 extravaganza. In their first clash, Northern Brave emerged as the better team as they secured a 6-wicket victory over Central Stags. Jeet Raval was the star performer for the team as they scored an easy win.

Overall also, Northern Brave have done better in the tournament. They are sitting in second place with four victories and one loss. Brave are on a four-match winning streak and they will hope to make it five on Friday.

Central Stags, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings. They have won just three from their eight league matches. Stags have lost all their last four league games. The team needs to come up with better plans to defeat the favourites on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Northern Brave and Central Stags; here is everything you need to know:

>NB vs CS Telecast

NB vs CS match will not be telecasted in India.

>NB vs CS Live Streaming

The Northern Brave vs Central Stags game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>NB vs CS Match Details

The Northern Brave vs Central Stags contest will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at 11:10 AM IST on January 14, Friday.

>NB vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Seth Rance

Vice-Captain- Tom Bruce

>Suggested Playing XI for NB vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver

Batters: Greg Hay, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Tom Bruce

All-rounders: Katene Clarke, Josh Clarkson

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Seth Rance

>NB vs CS Probable XIs:

Northern Brave: Anurag Verma, Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn

Central Stags: Christian Leopard, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Joey Field

