>NB vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Super Smash 2021/22 match between Northern Brave and Wellington Firebirds: Northern Brave will go up against Wellington Firebirds in the 24th match of the Super Smash 2021/22. The match will be conducted at the Cobham Oval in Whangarei at 06:10 AM IST on January 16, Sunday. This is the first time that the two teams will face each other in the Super Smash 2021-22.

Both sides have done well in the tournament so far and will hope to continue their good performance on Sunday also. Northern Brave are at the top of the table with five victories and one loss. They defeated Central Hinds in their last game by 19 runs.

Advertisement

Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, are third in the standings. They have won four from their seven league matches. Wellington Firebirds also outclassed Central Hinds in their most recent encounter by two wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Northern Brave and Wellington Firebirds; here is everything you need to know:

>NB vs WF Telecast

NB vs WF match will not be telecasted in India.

>NB vs WF Live Streaming

The Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>NB vs WF Match Details

The Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds contest will be played at the Cobham Oval in Whangarei at 06:10 AM IST on January 16, Sunday.

>NB vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain:Finn Allen

Vice-Captain:Michael Bracewell

>Suggested Playing XI for NB vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen

Batters: Troy Johnson, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Michael Bracewell

All-rounders: Katene Clarke, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Nathan Smith

>NB vs WF Probable XIs:

Northern Brave: Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson, Anurag Verma, Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, Joe Walker

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen (wk), Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell (c), Troy Johnson, Ollie Newton, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Logan Van Beek, Hamish Bennett, Jimmy Neesham, Jamie Gibson

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here