>NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Northern Brave and Central Hinds: The 22nd match of the 2021-22 edition of the Women’s Super Smash will see Northern Brave clashing against Central Hinds. The two teams will be playing against each other at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at 07:40 AM IST on January 14, Friday.

Both Northern Brave and Central Hinds need to make amends to do well in the competition. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table and should bounce back at the earliest to avoid an early exit from the T20 league.

Northern Brave are placed at the rock-bottom with just one victory from six league matches. After losing five consecutive games, Brave secured their first victory as they defeated Central Hinds in their last game by just three runs. The team will hope to deliver another good performance to hammer Central Hinds for the second time.

Central Hinds, on the other hand, are reeling at the second-last place in the points table. Hinds have collected four points by winning one from their eight league matches. The team is on a three-match losing streak. They need to make some harsh calls to prolong their stay in the league.

>Ahead of the match between Northern Brave and Central Hinds; here is everything you need to know:

>NB-W vs CH-W Telecast

Northern Brave vs Central Hinds game will not be televised in India.

>NB-W vs CH-W Live Streaming

The match between Northern Brave and Central Hinds will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>NB-W vs CH-W Match Details

Northern Brave will face Central Hinds at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at 07:40 AM IST on January 14, Friday.

>NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Georgia Atkinson

Vice-Captain- Brooke Halliday

>Suggested Playing XI for NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd

Batters: Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Mikaeala Greig, Georgia Atkinson

All-rounders: Jess Watkin, Nensi Patel

Bowlers: Shriya Naidu, Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Lauren Heaps

>NB-W vs CH-W Probable XIs:

Northern Brave: Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (c), Sam Barriball, Shriya Naidu, Holly Topp (wk), Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps

Central Hinds: Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (c), Georgia Atkinson, Mikaeala Greig, Emily Cunningham, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green

