>NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Northern Brave Women and Otago Sparks Women: Northern Brave Women will face Otago Sparks Women in their third match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 7:40 am IST on December 3, Friday.

Otago Sparks Women made a terrific start to their campaign in the tournament as they defeated Central Hinds in their first game. The team comfortably defended 134 runs in 20 overs to secure an eight-run victory. Hayley Jensen was the pick of the bowler for Otago as she took as many as four wickets. Otago will be thus brimming with confidence and will hope to make it two in a row on Friday.

Northern Brave Women will be playing their first match of the competition on Friday. The team has picked a balanced squad and will be hoping to take an early lead in the tournament.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Northern Brave Women and Otago Sparks Women; here is everything you need to know:

>NB-W vs OS-W Telecast

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women game will not be telecasted in India

>NB-W vs OS-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>NB-W vs OS-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 7:40 am IST on December 3, Friday.

>NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Eimear Richardson

Vice-Captain- Suzie Bates

>Suggested Playing XI for NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin, Polly Inglis

Batters: Suzie Bates, Boorke Halliday, Katie Gurrey

Advertisement

All-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Kate Ebrahim

Bowlers: Marina Lamplough, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Baker, Hayley Jensen

>NB-W vs OS-W Probable XIs:

>Northern Brave Women: Emma Baker, Lauren Heaps, Annie Ewart (WK), Boorke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Lucy Boucher, Makayla Templeton, Kayley Knight, Kate Anderson, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield

>Otago Sparks Women: Sophie Oldershaw, Emma Black, Katey Martin (WK), Polly Inglis, Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Leydon Davis, Hayley Jensen, Kate Ebrahim, Marina Lamplough, E Carson

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here