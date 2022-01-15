>NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Northern Brave and Wellington Blaze: The 24th match of the 2021-22 edition of the Women’s Super Smash will see Northern Brave clashing against Wellington Blaze. The two teams will be playing against each other at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at 02:40 AM IST on January 16, Sunday.

It will be interesting to see two teams clashing against each other as Wellington Blaze and Northern Brave have experienced contrasting rides in the tournament. Northern Brave are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have won just one match from seven league games so far. Batting has emerged as a weakness of the team and they need to work on it to ensure a longer stay in the league.

Wellington Blaze, on the other hand, are the best team in the competition. Blaze are unbeaten and have won all the seven league matches. With 28 points, Wellington are sitting at the top of the points table.

>Ahead of the match between Northern Brave and Wellington Blaze; here is everything you need to know:

>NB-W vs WB-W Telecast

Northern Brave vs Wellington Blaze game will not be televised in India.

>NB-W vs WB-W Live Streaming

The match between Northern Brave and Wellington Blaze will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>NB-W vs WB-W Match Details

Northern Brave will face Wellington Blaze at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at 02:40 AM IST on January 16, Sunday.

>NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Nensi Patel

Vice-Captain: Maddy Green

>Suggested Playing XI for NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Holly Topp

Batters: Maddy Green, Kate Anderson, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Nensi Patel

Bowlers: Shriya Naidu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Lauren Heaps

>NB-W vs WB-W Probable XIs:

Northern Brave: Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (c), Sam Barriball, Shriya Naidu, Holly Topp (wk), Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps

Wellington Blaze: Jessica McFadyen (wk), Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Leigh Kasperek, Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr, Thamsyn Newton

