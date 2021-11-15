NCT vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 25 between Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Moufflons, November 15, 12:00 pm IST

>NCT vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Tigers and Cyprus Moufflons: The Nicosia Tigers (NCT) take on the Cyprus Moufllons in Match 25 of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus 2021 tournament on Monday, November 15. The match will be hosted at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 12:00 pm IST.

The Tigers began their campaign in remarkable style as they won their first five matches on the trot before suffering back-to-back defeats against Black Caps on Saturday.

They are currently second in the points table and will look to make a strong comeback in this match.

Meanwhile, Cyprus Moufflons have had a mixed campaign as they have won twice and lost as many times to occupy the fifth position in the points table. They have four points to their name and will aim to any of the matches against the Tigers to move the table.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture (match 18) at 02:00 PM IST at the same venue.

>Ahead of the match between Nicosia Tigers and Cyprus Moufflons; here is everything you need to know:

>NCT vs CYM Telecast

The Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Moufflons game will not be telecasted in India.

>NCT vs CYM Live Streaming

The match between Nicosia Tigers and Cyprus Moufflons will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>NCT vs CYM Match Details

Nicosia Tigers will face Cyprus Moufflons at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol at 12:00 pm IST on Monday, November 15. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 02:00 PM IST.

>NCT vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Mehran Khan

>Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Mehamood

>Suggested Playing XI for NCT vs CYM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Nalin Pathirana, Zeeshan Mehamood

>Batters: Mehran Khan, Roman Mazumder, Mangala Gunasekara

>All-rounders: Faysal Mia, Chamal Sadun, Bilal Hussain

>Bowlers: Kamal Raiz, Tomal Aminul, Ataur Rahman

>NCT vs CYM Probable XIs:

>Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mehamood, Ashish Bam (WK), Bilal Hussain, Abid Ali, Sakhawat Hossain, Faysal Mia (C), Ataur Rahman, Arjun Shahi, Amir Riaz, Tomal Aminul

>Cyprus Moufflons: Sachithra Tharanga, Mehran Khan, Suresh Gedara, Mangala Gunasekara, Chamal Sadun, Roshan Siriwardana, Nalin Pathirana (WK), Minhas Khan, Lakhwinder Singh (C), Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Bilal

