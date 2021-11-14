>ND vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Plunket Shield 2021 match between Northern Districts and Canterbury: In the seventh match of the Plunket Shield 2021, Northern Districts will be up against Canterbury on Monday at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The match between Northern Districts and Canterbury is slated to begin at 03:00 am (IST) and as Plunket Shield 2021 tournament is not getting broadcasted in the country; Indian cricket fans will not be able to catch the live action from the match. Heading into this game, Canterbury will be high on confidence, having defeated Wellington by 314 runs in their most recent fixture.

Meanwhile, Northern Districts are starting their campaign in Plunket Shield with this game and they will aim for a positive start by winning the match.

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about today’s Plunket Shield 2021 match between Northern Districts and Canterbury:

>ND vs CTB Telecast

The match between Northern Districts and Canterbury will not be televised in India

>ND vs CTB Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Northern Districts vs Canterbury encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>ND vs CTB Match Details

The match between Northern Districts and Canterbury will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Monday, November 15. The match between ND vs CTB is set to begin at 3:00 am.

>ND vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: BJ Watling

>Vice-Captain: Matt Henry

>Suggested Playing XI for ND vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher, BJ Watling

>Batters: Henry Nicholls, Jeet Rawal, Chad Bowes

>All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Brett Hampton, Katene Clarke

>Bowlers: Matt Henry, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat

>ND vs CTB Probable XIs

>Northern Districts Possible Playing XI: Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (C), Joe Walker, Scott Kuggeleijn, BJ Watling (WK), Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell

>Canterbury Possible Playing XI: Cam Fletcher (WK), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (C), Theo van Woerkom, Chad Bowes, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Leo Carter, Matt Henry, Tom Latham

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here