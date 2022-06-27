ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction For 1st T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 27, 6:30 PM IST

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Netherlands Women and Namibia Women: The Netherlands Women will be locking horns with Namibia Women in a five-match T20I series. The first T20 International of the high-profile series is scheduled to be played at the Sportpark Harga in Schiedam on June 27, Monday.

The Netherlands Women haven’t played any competitive cricket this year so far. They last featured in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in November 2021. The event saw the team delivering poor performance. The Netherlands ended up at the bottom place in the Group A points table with two losses from as many games. They will hope for redemption in the T20I series.

Speaking of Namibia Women, they are a relatively better team. Namibia are occupying the 20th place in the ICC T20 Women’s team rankings. Namibia enjoyed a good ride in the Capricorn Tri-series in April. They won four of their six league matches to end up in the second place.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Netherlands Women and Namibia Women, here is everything you need to know:

ND-W vs NAM-W Telecast

Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women game will not be telecast in India

ND-W vs NAM-W Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ND-W vs NAM-W Match Details

The ND-W vs NAM-W match will be played at the Sportpark Harga in Schiedam at 06:30 PM IST on June 27, Monday.

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Iris Zwilling

Vice-Captain: Kayleen Green

Suggested Playing XI for ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede

Advertisement

Batters: Sterre Kalis, Arrasta Diergaardt, Mekelaye Mwatile

All-rounders: Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Kayleen Green

Bowlers: Eva Lynch, Annemijn van Beuge, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo

ND-W vs NAM-W Probable XIs

Netherlands Women: Juliët Post, Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Annemijn Thomson, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Eva Lynch, Annemijn van Beuge, Marloes Braat, Frederique Overdijk

Namibia Women: Sylvia Shihepo, Yasmeen Khan, Didi Foerster, Edelle Van Zyl, Arrasta Diergaardt, Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Wilka Mwatile, Mekelaye Mwatile, Sune Wittmann

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here