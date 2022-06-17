NED vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the 1st ODI match, June 17, 02:30 PM IST

NED vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Netherlands and England: England will be touring the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series. The tour will get underway on June 17 with the first One Day International scheduled at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

England are the favourites to dominate the Netherlands in its own backyard. The team hasn’t played an ODI game for almost a year as their last One Day series came in July last year against Pakistan. The Pakistan tour of England saw the host winning by 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Englishmen will be without the services of their key players including Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes as they are playing the Test series against New Zealand.

Advertisement

Speaking of the Netherlands, their last ODI series came against West Indies last month. The team suffered a brutal loss by 0-3 due to a below-average batting performance. The Netherlands will hope for a good performance in the home ODI series with players like Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, and Scott Edwards in their squad.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands and England, here is everything you need to know:

NED vs ENG Telecast

Netherlands vs England game will not be telecast in India

NED vs ENG Live Streaming

The 1st ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs ENG Match Details

NED vs ENG match will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen at 02:30 PM IST on June 17, Friday.

NED vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain - Max O’Dowd

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Ryan Klein, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Vivian Kingma

NED vs ENG Probable XIs:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt

England: Sam Curran, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here