NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand will continue their tour away from home as they move from Scotland to the Netherlands for a two-match T20I series. The first of which will be played at the Sportpark Westvliet Stadium on Thursday, August 4.

The Kiwis have been dominant in the limited overs format this year. Scotland was the most recent side to face their wrath as they were thrashed 2-0 in the T20I series. The Black caps’ all-guns blazing mantra has proved to be fruitful as they have constantly put up 200+ scores in their recent matches.

Stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner has led the side well in the absence of Kane Williamson. Santner and company will be hoping to continue their winning form and add more wins under their belt.

Meanwhile, the hosts, will come into the contest high on confidence from their impressive performance in the ICC T20I World Cup qualifiers. The side booked their tickets to Australia for the tournament later this year after making it through to the finals of the qualifier stage. Although they lost in the final which did not have much at stake, the Dutch side was dominant in the group stages. The Scott Edwards-led side will be eager to shock the mighty blackcaps and secure an encouraging home series win.

The second T20I of the series is slated for August 5 at the same venue.

Ahead of the first T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

NED vs NZ Telecast

The first T20I match between the Netherlands vs New Zealand will not be telecast in India.

NED vs NZ Live Streaming

The first T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs NZ Match Details

The NED vs NZ first T20I match will be played at the Sportpark Westvliet Stadium in Hague on Thursday, August 4, at 8:30 pm IST.

NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Martin Guptill

Vice-Captain: James Neesham

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver, Scott Edwards

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Fred Klaassen

Netherlands vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c ), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

