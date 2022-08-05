NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Netherlands vs New Zealand Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's 2nd T20I match, August 5, Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague, 8:30 pm IST

NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s second T20I match between Netherlands and New Zealand: New Zealand will be aiming to win the second T20I and clean sweep Netherlands in the two-match series. The second match of the series is scheduled to be played today at the Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague.

The Kiwis did win the first T20I by 16 runs but their performance was not convincing at all. Batting first, the visitors could somehow manage to register 148 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs. Opening batter Martin Guptill emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 45 runs. The veteran opening batter smashed four boundaries and one six during his sublime knock.

Netherlands, during the run chase, put up a solid batting show. Bas de Leede played splendid innings of 53-ball 66 but his efforts eventually proved to be futile as the Netherlands were bundled out for 132 in 19.3 overs. New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner scalped four wickets to clinch a 16-run triumph for his side.

Ahead of the second T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

NED vs NZ Telecast

The Netherlands vs New Zealand second T20I match will not be televised in India.

NED vs NZ Live Streaming

The second T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs NZ Match Details

The NED vs NZ second T20I match will be played at the Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague on Friday, August 5, at 8:30 pm IST.

NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Martin Guptill

Vice-Captain Bas de Leede

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Max O’Dowd, Finn Allen

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, James Neesham, Tim Pringle

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek

Netherlands (NED) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears

