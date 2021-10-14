>NED vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up between Netherlands and Oman: In the 8th match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20 warm-up, Netherlands will be up against Oman at the ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, on Thursday, October 14. The match between Netherlands and Oman is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 am (IST).

Oman entered into the World Cup warm-up series after getting blanked 0-2 in the two-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. They started the ongoing tournament against Namibia on a positive note by winning the fixture by 32 runs and will hope to continue their winning run against the Dutch side.

The Netherlands team started the preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Scotland with a 32-run loss. This is Netherlands’ second warm-up game and they will hope to open their account by winning this fixture.

>Ahead of today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up match between Netherlands and Oman; here is everything you need to know:

>NED vs OMN Telecast

Netherlands vs Oman match will be telecasted on Star Sports.

>NED vs OMN Live Streaming

The NED vs OMN match will be streamed live on ICC website and Disney+Hotstar.

>NED vs OMN Match Details

The ICC World T20 Warm Up between Netherlands and Oman will be played at the ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, on Thursday, October 14, at 11:30 am IST.

>NED vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Richie Berrington

>Vice-Captain:Jatinder Singh

>Suggested Playing XI for NED vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Naseem Khushi

>Batters: Stephan Myburgh, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas

>All-rounders: Richie Berrington, Pieter Seelaar, Sandeep Goud

>Bowlers: Roelof van der Merwe, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan

>NED vs OMN Probable XIs:

>Netherland Predicted Starting Line-up: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Ryan ten Doeschate, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelar (c), Roelof van der Merwe, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Logan van Beek

>Oman Predicted Starting Line-up: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Kashyap Prajapati, Fayyaz Butt, Khawar Ali

