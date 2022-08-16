NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Netherlands vs Pakistan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's first ODI NED vs PAK match, August 16, Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, 2:30 pm IST

NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s first ODI match between Netherlands and Pakistan: The Netherlands may have done tremendously well in T20I cricket in recent times but their performance in the 50 overs format has been simply abysmal. After suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat against England in the last ODI series, a depleted Netherlands will be hoping to change the scenario as they will take on Pakistan in the opening match today. The first ODI match between Netherlands and Pakistan will be played at the Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam.

The two teams had last faced each other in this format back in 2003 and Pakistan had clinched a comfortable victory in that fixture by 97 runs.

A buoyant Pakistan, on the other hand, come into the series after clinching 1-1 draw in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. In their last ODI assignment, Pakistan had clean swept West Indies in the three-match series.

After completing the ODI series against the Netherlands, the Babar Azam-led side will have to shift their focus to Asia Cup. Pakistan will be up against eternal rivals India in their opening match of Asia Cup.

Ahead of the first ODI match between the Netherlands and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

NED vs PAK Telecast

The first ODI match between the Netherlands and Pakistan will not be televised live in India.

NED vs PAK Live Streaming

The first ODI match between the Netherlands and Pakistan is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs PAK Match Details

The NED vs PAK first ODI match will be played at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Tuesday, August 16, at 2:30 pm IST.

NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Bas de Leede

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Shadab Khan, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Viv Kingma, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikram Singh, Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Tim Pringle, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Viv Kingma

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

