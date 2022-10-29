NED vs PAK T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Netherlands vs Pakistan, Match 29, October 30

Netherlands and Pakistan will lock horns in an exciting encounter of the T20 World Cup on October 30. Pakistan were stunned by an unfancied Zimbabwe side in their last match. Babar Azam and Co are on the brink of getting knocked out from the Super 12 stage after suffering defeats against India and Zimbabwe. While their bowling was superb, their batters looked miserable against Zimbabwe. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have not contributed with the bat in the last two matches. They will have to provide a solid start to Pakistan in the must-win match against the Netherlands. Pakistan will also have to be mindful of the big-hitting Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd. The Netherlands has nothing to lose and will be aiming to play a fearless brand of cricket.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Balochi Fan Creates Sand Sculpture, Pics Stun Internet

Advertisement

Ahead of the riveting T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan will be played on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan will be played at the Perth Stadium.

Also Read: ‘Really Not Concerned, Yaar’-Batting Coach Vikram Rathour’s Nonchalance For Protea Pace Line Up

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on October 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Bas de Leede

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Babar Azam, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Fred Klaassen, Tim Pringle, Naseem Shah

NED vs PAK Probable Playing XI:

Netherlands Probable Playing Line-up: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Advertisement

Pakistan Probable Playing Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here