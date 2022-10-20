They have to bag a win at any cost to make it to the Super12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Dasun Sanaka-led side were expected to make it to the next stage without any fuss. But the unexpected loss derailed their campaign off the track. However, the odds are still in their favour as a win against the Netherlands will lead the Lankan Lions to the Super 12 stage, owing to their supreme net run rate. If they fail to do so, their qualification will depend on the match between UAE and Namibia. Sri Lanka will not advance if the remaining two Group A games go unfinished.

Though the Netherlands made it two wins out of two with their victory over Namibia and are currently at the top of Group B, they will have to secure a win against the Asian giants if they have to seal their berth for the next stage. A defeat will make the Dutch bank again on the UAE, who then have to beat Namibia to help the Netherlands qualify.

While there will be a lot of complications for the loser of this match, the winning team will sit comfortably at the top of the table. The two teams will square off in their final Group stage match at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium. Will the Dutch side punch above their weight against the Lankans or will the Asian champs flourish under pressure? Let’s find out!

Ahead of Thursday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Netherlands (NED) will be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will take place on October 20, Thursday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED) Women be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be played at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED) begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED) Asia Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED) Asia Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs the Netherlands (NED) Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Scott Edwards(c & wk), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, MP O’Dowd, Van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon Glover, T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren

