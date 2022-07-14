NED vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction For T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 14, 1 PM IST

NED vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 match between the Netherlands and Uganda: The Netherlands will aim for their third consecutive win in the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 as they will lock horns with Uganda on Thursday, July 14.

The Netherlands have made a sensational start to the competition. The team is occupying the top position in the Group B standings with two wins from as many matches. They defeated PNG by 52 runs while their second victory came against Hong Kong by seven wickets. Bowlers deserve all the credit as in both the matches, the opposition teams were restricted to 111 and 116 runs.

Uganda also looked brilliant in their opening game against Hong Kong. They scored a two-wicket victory by chasing 88 runs in 19.3 overs. However, things didn’t work in their favor in their second match against PNG. Uganda struggled to defend the total of 160 runs and thus lost the game by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between the Netherlands and Uganda, here is everything you need to know:

NED vs UGA Telecast

Netherlands vs Uganda game will not be telecast in India.

NED vs UGA Live Streaming

The NED vs UGA fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NED vs UGA Match Details

The Netherlands and Uganda will play against each other at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo at 01:00 PM IST on July 14, Thursday.

NED vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tom Cooper

Vice-Captain: Logan van Beek

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Dinesh Nakrani

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Frank Nsubuga

NED vs UGA Probable XIs

Netherlands: Bas de Leede, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle

Uganda: Cosmas Kyewuta, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Roger Mukasa, Fred Achelam(wk), Kenneth Waiswa (c)

