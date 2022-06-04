NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and West Indies: West Indies will be eager to cause a whitewash in the three-match ODI series as they will play against the Netherlands in the last One Day International on Saturday. Skipper Nicholas Pooran has made a phenomenal start as West Indies’ full-time skipper.

Under his leadership, West Indies won the first One Day International by seven wickets while they scored a five-wicket win in the second match. The team has taken an unassailable lead of 2-0. Brandon King has emerged as the hero for the team with 149 runs from two games. Shai Hope is also doing good with a stunning average of 137.00.

With the ball, spinner Akeal Hosein is the hero. He has picked six wickets at an average of 11.33. The visitors will hope to continue their exploits on Saturday as well to win the series by 3-0.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, need to put up good totals on the board to avoid a series of clean sweep. In the first two matches, they scored only 240 and 214 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

Ahead of the match between the Netherlands and West Indies, here is everything you need to know:

NED vs WI Telecast

Netherlands vs West Indies game will not be telecast in India

NED vs WI Live Streaming

The 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs WI Match Details

NED vs WI match will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen at 2:30 PM IST on June 04, Saturday.

NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Brandon King

Vice-Captain - Nicholas Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede

All-rounders: Keacy Carty

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Aryan Dutt

NED vs WI Probable XIs:

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru

West Indies: Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c)

