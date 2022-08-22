NED-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for First ODI match, August 22, VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, 2:30 pm IST

NED-W vs IRE-WDream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ODI series match between Netherlands Women and Ireland Women: Netherlands Women will host Ireland Women for a three-match ODI series starting on Monday, August 22. The first ODI will take place at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

The Netherlands will be heading into the series riding on confidence after securing a 3-2 series triumph against Namibia earlier this month. The Babette de Leede-led side made a tremendous comeback after being thumped in the opening encounter of the six-match ODI series. The Netherlands will be optimistic to bag another series win when they take on Ireland at home.

The Irish were outclassed by World champions Australia and Asian giants Pakistan when they hosted the Tri-Nation T20I series just before the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Ireland had to face three defeats in four matches in the series. However, against a similar standard Dutch side they will definitely fancy their chances.

Ireland will also be bolstered by their dominant past record against the Netherlands. They have emerged victorious in four out of the last five ODI matches they have played against the Dutch side.

NED-W vs IRE-WTelecast

The first ODI match between Netherlands Women and Ireland Women will not be telecast in India.

NED-W vs IRE-live Streaming

The first ODI match between Netherlands Women and Ireland Women is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED-W vs IRE-WMatch Details

The NED-W vs IRE-W first ODI match will be played at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Monday, August 22, at 2:30 pm IST.

NED-W vs IRE-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gaby Lewis

Vice-Captain - Leah Paul

Suggested Playing XI for NED-W vs IRE-WDream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mary Waldron, Joelien van Vliet

Batters: Babette de Leede, Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Leah Paul, Iris Zwilling, Arlene Kelly

Bowlers: Cara Murray, Isabel van der Woning, Caroline de Lange

NED-W vs IRE-W Probable XIs:

Netherlands Women: Babette de Leede , Juliet Post, Frederique Overdijk, Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Eva Lynch, Annemijn van Beuge, Annemijn Thomson, Joelien van Vliet (wk), Caroline de Lange, Isabel van der Woning

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Cara Murray

