NED-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Netherlands Women and Namibia Women: The second T20 International of the five-match series between the Netherlands Women and Namibia Women will be conducted at the Sportpark Thurlede in Schiedam on Tuesday, June 28. The first T20I between the two sides was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to poor weather conditions.

Both the teams haven’t done much well in the shortest format of the game in the recent past. Namibia Women are reeling at the 20th spot in the ICC Women’s T20I team rankings while the Netherlands Women occupy the 21st place.

WATCH | IND vs IRE 2022: India Beat Ireland by 7 Wickets to Take 1-0 Lead

Advertisement

The Netherlands last played an international match during the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in November. They had finished at the bottom in the league with no wins from two league games.

Meanwhile, Namibia Women featured in the Capricorn Tri-series against Zimbabwe Women and Uganda Women. Namibia did well as they finished second with four victories and two losses.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands Women and Namibia Women, here is everything you need to know:

ND-W vs NAM-W Telecast

Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women game will not be telecast in India

ND-W vs NAM-W Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ND-W vs NAM-W Match Details

The ND-W vs NAM-W match will be played at the Sportpark Thurlede in Schiedam at 02:30 PM IST on June 28, Tuesday.

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Yasmeen Khan

Vice-Captain - Arrasta Diergaardt

Suggested Playing XI for ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Babette de Leede, Yasmeen Khan

Batters: Adri van der Merwe, Arrasta Diergaardt, Juliët Post

All-rounders: Sterre Kalis, Iris Zwilling, Kayleen Green

Bowlers: Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Sylvia Shihepo

ND-W vs NAM-W Probable XIs:

Netherlands Women: Sterre Kalis, Juliët Post, Babette de Leede, Robine Rijke, Annemijn Thomson, Annemijn van Beuge, Marloes Braat, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Eva Lynch

Namibia Women: Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo, Yasmeen Khan, Didi Foerster, Edelle Van Zyl, Wilka Mwatile, Mekelaye Mwatile, Sune Wittmann, Arrasta Diergaardt

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here