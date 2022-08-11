NEDW-U19 vs SCOW-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The Netherlands Women U-19 side will clash against the Scotland Women U-19 team on Thursday, August 11. The Scotland youth have already secured the three-match T20I series after winning the first two fixtures. With nothing significant on the line, the final encounter seems like dead rubber and will be played at the Sportspark Stadium, Utrecht.

Scotland Women seemed like a class apart in the series. The Katherine Fraser-led side was dominant in the first two matches. They won by 9 wickets in the first match, while clinching the second by a margin of 57 runs.

Batters Aisla Lister and Darcey Carter have been in fine fettle and have produced big scores. They will be looking to continue their excellent stint of form. In the bowling department, Maisie Maciera and Orla Montgomery have been clinical for Scotland.

Meanwhile, the Dutch side has not been able to match the class of the visitors. Apart from Kristine Smits, no other batter has been able to find their feet against a brilliant Scottish bowling attack. They have been second fiddle in all three departments of the game.

On Thursday, the Netherland Women will be playing to restore some pride and gain a consolation victory. Scotland might want to rotate their squad but the key players will be kept in the line-up as they eye a 3-0 whitewash.

Ahead of the U-19 T20I series match between Netherlands Women U19 and Scotland Women U19; here is everything you need to know:

NEDW-U19 vs SCOW-U19 Telecast

The T20I match between Netherlands Women U19 and Scotland Women U19 will not be telecast in India.

NEDW-U19 vs SCOW-U19 Live Streaming

The T20I match between Netherlands Women U19 and Scotland Women U19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NEDW-U19 vs SCOW-U19 Match Details

The NEDW-U19 vs SCOW-U19 T20I series match will be played at the Sportspark Stadium, Utrecht on Thursday, August 11, at 2:30 pm IST.

NEDW-U19 vs SCOW-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rosalie Lawrence

Vice-Captain: Ailsa Lister

Suggested Playing XI for NEDW-U19 vs SCOW-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ailsa Lister

Batters: Kristine Smits, Robin Schmidt, Katherine Fraser, Emily Tucker

All-rounders: Darcey Carter, Niamh Robertson Jack, Merel Dekeling

Bowlers: Rosalie Lawrence, Maisie Maciera, Orla Montgomery

Netherlands Women U19 and Scotland Women U19 Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Women Under-19: Kristine Smits, Robin Schmidt, E Keppel, Phebe Molkenboer, Myrthe van den Raad (c), Robyn van Oosterom, Merel Dekeling, Donna Polet, Rosalie Lawrence, Nidhi Patil, Carlijn van Koolwijk

Scotland Women Under-19: Ailsa Lister (wk), Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser (c), Emily Tucker, O Bell, Emma Walsingham, Niamh Robertson Jack, Molly Paton, Nayma Shaikh, Maisie Maciera, Orla Montgomery

