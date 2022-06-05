'Need a Keeper Who'll do MS Dhoni's Role': Ravi Shastri Picks the 'Finisher' for Team India in T20 WC 2022

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik returned to the Indian T20 set-up after a hiatus of more than three years. He found himself in the squad for the upcoming bilateral series against South Africa at home, which begins on June 9 in Delhi.

Karthik earned this call-up following an impeccable season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022. The 37-year-old scored 330 runs from 16 encounters, batting at a strike rate of 183.33. One more aspect which was majorly noticed in the season was his finishing skills. The way he batted in death overs probably impressed the selectors to be named in the 18-man squad.

Giving his opinion on Karthik’s comeback, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said the upcoming T20Is against South Africa is a great opportunity for the wicketkeeper-batter to cement his place in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

“This is his opportunity. If and when he gets an opportunity in these games, he has to do it with India colours on. We know he has got the experience, so this becomes extremely vital," Shastri told Star Sports.

Since Rishabh Pant would be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the upcoming mega ICC event, it would be seen how Karthik gets accommodated in the final XI. However, Shastri believes that the veteran cricketer can fill in MS Dhoni’s shoes as the finisher.

“You have to see from the team’s point of view, what are they looking for? Do they want a keeper who will bat at the top of the order or do they want a keeper who will be the finisher? I will go for the latter. You need a keeper who will do MS Dhoni’s role, let’s put it that way.

“There is already Rishabh Pant who can bat in the top four or five in T20 cricket but you want someone who can keep and finish a game because they aren’t too many finishers now with MS (Dhoni) having quit. So, I think that’s where his chances are very very good," he added.

If selected for the T20 World Cup, Karthik will be back in Australia to play T20Is for the first time since 2010.

