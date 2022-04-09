'Need His Statue in Punjab Kings Dugout': Virender Sehwag & Other React to Rahul Tewatia's Blistering Knock

The social media went crazy on Friday night after Rahul Tewatia’s two-ball wonder against Punjab Kings (PBKS) to hand a memorable win to the Gujarat Titans (GT). With 12 runs required off the final 2 deliveries, the 28-year-old whacked back-to-back sixes, making sure that his side remains unbeaten in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

He arrived at the crease after Pandya got run out on the first delivery of the 20th over. Tewatia obliged brilliantly, carting Smith just over the deep mid-wicket, with the fielder nearly catching him before falling over the rope, and then slog sweeping the final delivery over the long-on boundary to seal a memorable victory for Gujarat Titans.

People from the cricket fraternity were left awestricken by Tewatia’s power-hitting. Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and termed the all-rounder a ‘Lord’.

“Waah Lord Tewatia,…. Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout. What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2," Sehwag tweeted.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was thrilled with Tewatia’s knock. He wrote, “No tournament gets close to the drama & finishes the #IPL brings … That was ridiculous … #Tewatia."

Here are some other reactions:

Chasing a target of 190, Gujarat looked cruising to victory with opener Shubman Gill and skipper Hardik Pandya leading the charge. But both got out at the most inappropriate time — Gill just four short of his century and Pandya run out of the first ball of the final over with Gujarat 4/172.

It looked like the match had slipped out of their hands but then Tewatia intervened so brilliantly.

