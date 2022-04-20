'Need the Leaders to Stand Up': Ricky Ponting Says DC's Preparations 'Haven't Been Perfect' for PBKS Game

The Delhi Capitals (DC) camp was further jolted by Covid-19 on Wednesday as New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert became the sixth member of the team to return a positive result. The fans wondered if the game against Punjab Kings will be played or will it get postponed? But later in the day, the BCCI released an official statement, giving a not to the fixture which was earlier shifted from Pune’s MCA Stadium to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Seifert became the second player to contract the Covid-19 virus after the Australian all-rounder. The turn of events deeply affected the practice of the side which is already reeling at the seventh spot on the points table.

Ahead of the face-off against Punjab, head coach Ricky Ponting admitted that his side’s preparations haven’t been perfect.

“Things have been a little bit interrupted with Mitch Marsh down with Covid. Our session yesterday was pushed back. The preparations haven’t been perfect and I addressed the group about the two options we have - we can drag our backsides around or we can take the positives around and realise that we are here for a big tournament with a great franchise," said Ponting in a pre-match chat with Star Sports.

Ponting feels that with the team short on match practice, a lot depends on how the leaders in the team will inspire the team to do well with a positive frame of mind.

“We have to turn up with a positive attitude and we know we have to play well in this game. With games like these and tournaments like these, you need the leaders (in the team) to stand up. So far in the tournament, (David) Warner’s leadership has been great, Rishabh (Pant) has been good. Mustafizur (Rahman) apart from an over or two has been good," he said.

The former Australia captain stated that the team’s focus will be on playing at the best of their abilities in both innings of the match to gain some momentum for the second half of the tournament.

“We have been playing 35-36 overs of good cricket in a match, just that 3 or 4 bad overs have gone bad. Today’s focus will be on playing 40 overs of good cricket. We know that we can do that, and we have another game in a couple of days’ time (against Rajasthan Royals, April 22). It has been a stop-start tournament for us, so we need to get some momentum for the rest of the tournament."

“The players are very aware of the way I want them to play. There have been interruptions with player availability but we haven’t spoken much about that.

“Every team is confined to the same situations; we are not different from anybody else. Two wins in two games here and we should get used to playing on the side pitches. I am pretty confident that we are going to put up a good show tonight," Ponting concluded.

