'Need to do Something Different': Aakash Chopra Highlights Major Concern For MI Ahead of RR Clash

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will look to register their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday. The 5-time champions had a bitter start to their campaign, losing the opening game to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 4 wickets. However, they will definitely try to learn from the mistakes committed in the previous encounter and aim at making a strong comeback.

Ahead of their fixture against the Royals, former cricketer Aakash Chopra highlighted MI’s weak link, i.e., a lack of depth in the lower batting order. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, he said Mumbai will have to find a way out to solve the woes going ahead in the tournament.

“The depth in the lower order is not there. Mumbai are being forced to play Daniel Sams because they want those extra runs with the bat, but he went for 57 runs, so they need to draw a fine line. Also, it is not that they are missing anyone, like some of the other teams in the competition. So, they need to do something different," Chopra said.

With the exit of all-rounder Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Mumbai is missing the much-needed firepower in their bowling unit as well. Terming the attack ’50-50’, Chopra said MI will have to rely heavily on their batting if they want to win the game.

“Batting is still not such a problem for Mumbai. Tilak Varma had impressed a lot in the last game. Rohit Sharma was brilliant, and so was Ishan Kishan. Kieron Pollard and Tim David are expected to score runs, so there is some talent in the batting," Chopra said.

“I think Riley Meredith should replace Daniel Sams. Basil Thampi had done well in the previous game so I won’t really think about Jaydev Unadkat. They can win on the strength of their batting, but MI’s bowling is looking 50-50," he concluded.

