'Need to Drop KL Rahul' - Cricket Fans Disappointed after KL Rahul Departs For One

Indian opener KL Rahul departed after scoring just one run off four balls in the third and final T20I against Australia at Hyderabad. He went for a pull shot on Daniel Sams’ delivery but ball hit the top edge and went in air behind the keeper. Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade did no mistake and caught an easy catch.

Following Rahul’s dismissal, cricket fans lashed out at him for not performing well in important matches. His fans were left disappointed as they criticised him for not batting well in pressure situations and getting out cheaply everytime.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions on KL Rahul’s form and his dismissal:

One user was left disappointed as the tweet read, “Has Kl Rahul ever performed when put into pressure ? Such a disappointing player man. I’m tired."

Another user said that KL Rahul’s choking performance has now become a permanent thing in life.

Most of the cricket fans stated that KL Rahul never plays well in important matches and he is seen in form only in an inconsequential match.

“As usual KL Rahul never plays in important match.

He is choker himself…," a fan tweeted.

Fans were seen disappointed as they lashed at him saying that Rahul’s contribution is 0 in matches.

“Is there any Indian cricket fan who expects match winning performance from KL Rahul? If No then why he is still in the team for God sake he is already 30+ and we can’t wait any longer for his hidden talent to come out. Honest Answers Only," a fan tweeted.

Well, there was disappointment among the fans but they also stated that it is the time when team India needs to think about KL Rahul and further should be dropped from T20 World Cup squad.

“Indian selectors need to understand that KL Rahul cant be given as many opportunities as Virat Kohli. I wonder what KL rahul has done to deserve this honour."

Off late, Rahul has been out form. He has played some good knocks on and off but he lacks consistency. In the first T20I against Australia at Mohali, he did manage to score 55 off 35 but then in second T20I he went back by just scoring 10 runs.

Moving ahead to the series against South Africa, it will be very crucial to see how Rahul performs because his form will be really important for India in T20 World Cup.

