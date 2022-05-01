'Need to Start Converting 30s, 40s Into a Big Score': Rishabh Pant Seeks Improvement From His Batters

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant praised his bowlers for pulling things back during the back end of Lucknow Super Giants innings but he did ask his batters to step up and make their starts count. In a high-scoring encounter, DC suffered a six-run defeat at the hands of LSG at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Batting first, LSG posted a big 195/3 but it could have been much more but for a fine effort from DC bowlers in the death. LSG were 145/2 at the end of their 15th over with a well-set KL Rahul and big-hitting Marcus Stoinis all set to take off.

However, LSG scored 50 off their final five despite having plenty of batting firepower and wickets in hand.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rahul, Mohsin And Hooda Star as Lucknow Super Giants go Second

Pant was naturally disappointed with the result and hopes his team will learn to win close matches. “I think it’s hard (the defeat), but we have to start winning close matches. We came close few games but we are losing it. Really happy that the bowlers pulled it back. But on these kind of wickets when the bowlers put up a helping hand, we got to perform as a batting unit as well," Pant said during a post-match interview.

DC lost both their openers inside three overs but a remarkable fightback from Pant and Mitchell Marsh brought them back into the chase with the pair clattering 53 runs in the next three overs of the Powerplay.

“It was really nice to see the way Mitch (Marsh) was batting. But as a batting unit we need to start converting those 30s, 40s into a big score. Hopefully we can turn it around. As a team there are a lot of positives and there is not much to discuss but we would like to improve ourselves in the next game," Pant said.

DC have now a break of three days before facing Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here