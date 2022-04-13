'Need to Take a Template From What CSK Did vs RCB': Ex-ENG Spinner's Advice to MI Ahead of PBKS Face-off

One of the strongest teams, Mumbai Indians, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history has showcased the poorest show in the ongoing season of the tournament. Losing the season opener isn’t a big deal for the five-time champions but four straight losses is a bitter pill to swallow.

The revamped MI squad has lacked the firepower in the first couple of weeks of the season. An equal amount of struggle has been witnessed across departments. Despite being a side with star players, Mumbai are yet to exhibit the game they are known for.

Mumbai still have time to bounce back and affect changes in the standings. They are scheduled to face Mayak Agarwal’s Punjab Kings in their next face-off on Tuesday and former England cricketer Graeme Swann feels they should adopt the ‘ultra-aggressive’ approach CSK showed against RCB as it aims for its first win of the season.

Both the multiple-times champions lost their opening four games before CSK broke their losing streak with a 23-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

The Rohit Sharma-led MI, however, is still on the lookout for their first victory this season

“Mumbai Indians basically need to take a template from what CSK did against RCB and copy that going forward. If they can go with an ultra-aggressive intent, they will be able to win (their upcoming matches)," Swann said on Star Sports.

Swann further added that for teams like Mumbai and Chennai - who suffered four consecutive defeats in as many games - body language has to be positive going forward.

“Any coach or any captain would demand from his players to show more intensity (on the field), more hard work and want them to show that they mean it (when it comes winning) even if you’ve lost a few games. So, the body language is a good way to go," he concluded.

With four defeats on the trot, the five-time champions are reeling at the bottom-most spot on the points table. After CSK won their first game on Tuesday night, Rohit’s MI now become the only team without a single win in the tournament.

(With PTI Inputs)

