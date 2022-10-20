'Need to Take Clearance From Govt': BCCI President Roger Binny on Whether India Will Travel to Pakistan For Asia Cup

Newly elected BCCI president Roger Binny has said it’s not in the board’s control which country Indian cricket team travels to or invites for bilateral series as the final call lays with the national government. Binny’s comment comes a day after Pakistan Cricket Board hinted it could reconsider participating in future ICC tournaments in India.

PCB released a statement on Wednesday calling for an emergency meeting of the Asian Cricket Council. It was in response to BCCI secretary general Jay Shah saying Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup meaning the continental tournament could be shifted to a neutral venue.

“That isn’t our call," Binny was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday. “We can’t say where our team has to go. We need to take clearance from Govt if we leave the country or other countries come here. We can’t take that decision on our own, we’ve to rely on government."

The bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan remain suspended due to heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries. India haven’t played in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

The two teams though regularly clash at the ICC or continental events.

PCB might pull out from the next year’s ODI World Cup slated to be held in India if the BCCI doesn’t send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

However, Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, has said that that all ‘big teams’ will participate in the ODI World Cup, dismissing the possibility of Pakistan boycotting the tournament.

“It’s BCCI’s issue and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been played. The ODI World Cup will also be held next year in India and all big teams around the planet will participate in it. Because you can’t ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will grand and historic tournament. The home ministry will take a decision as there are security concerns in Pakistan. It’s not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone," Thakur said on Thursday.

