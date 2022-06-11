'Needs to Improve Economy Rate, Understand Mindset of Batters': Kapil Dev's Advice to Uncapped India Pacer

Young Umran Malik grabbed the limelight with his raw pace in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He featured in all league-stage games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) this season and ended up as the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 22 scalps. His success in the league earned him a maiden India call-up for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. However, the right arm-quick is yet to make his debut on the international level.

Many experts have heaped praise on Umran following an impressive IPL season. However, former India captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev believes the youngster needs to spend at least 2-3 years more at the highest level.

Advertisement

Speaking with ABP Uncut on YouTube, Kapil lauded Umran’s pace but underlined how he needs to work on his economy rate.

“I am very happy with his selection. But it’s too early… you have to give him at least two-three years at this level. We reserve high praise for a player, then he disappears after 1 year… but there’s no lack of talent. I want Umran to keep himself in a good environment and continue the hard work at the same pace. By seeing his ability, I don’t think he lacks anything. He needs to develop a great mindset moving forward, and also needs to consult good bowlers and see footage of their bowling," Kapil Dev said.

“He bowls fast and takes wicket as well. We have seen players who can bowl fast but can’t pick up wickets. This young guy has done both. Maybe that’s why he got a call-up so early. The IPL has opened the door to the national team for many players. But we have to give them two-three years at the international level.

“If you are bowling 150-plus, economy of 9 isn’t a good thing. It should be around 6 to 7. He (Umran) has to improve upon this… try out yorkers and understand the mindset of the batter. But all these things develop with time. He will improve as he bowls against quality batters and hopefully his economy comes down," he added.

Prior to the 1st T20 against South Africa, stand-in captain Rishabh Pant had also hinted that the pace sensation might have to wait for his chance to play for India.

Advertisement

“He is an amazing prospect for us. But over a period of time, he will learn how to control his aggression, his line or length. He has bowled nicely in the IPL, but going forward we will see him in flying colours, I guess. But it is going to take the time I guess so till the time we are thinking as a team, people who have come first, we will look to give them early chances," said Pant during a press conference on Wednesday.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here